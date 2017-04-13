var life = new[] {"eat", "sleep", "code"}

UrzaGatherer for Windows 10

UrzaGatherer is a complete and convenient tool to handle your Magic The Gathering cards collection.

Install
UrzaGatherer for Windows 10

Podcasts for Windows 10

Podcasts is your definitive tool for managing your audio podcasts on your desktop, tablet or mobile.

Install
Podcasts for Windows 10

Babylon.js

A complete JavaScript framework for building 3D games with HTML5, WebGL and Web Audio

Explore
Babylon.js

Vorlon.js

An open source, extensible, platform-agnostic tool for remotely debugging and testing your JavaScript. Powered by node.js and socket.io.

Explore
Vorlon.js

Collecto

Collecto is a very quick and easy tool that manages all kinds of collections (DVD, books, CD, etc.).

Install
Collecto

Dev log #1: Morph targets

April 13, 2017 Written by deltakosh
Dev log #1: Morph targets

This is the first post of a series about what I’m working on for Babylon.js. Morph targets were on my todo list since ages (since Babylon.js 1.4 if I remember correctly). I decided recently to do it because I wanted to be sure we can cover all aspects of gltf 2.0 Morph targets are used […]

Babylon.js, devlog
Read More Leave a Comment

Babylon.js v2.5 and what’s next?

December 13, 2016 Written by deltakosh

Last week we released Babylon.js v2.5. I do not want to catalog here all features we stuffed this version with but instead I would like to underline some really cool ones. I will also present here non core features that are worth a try. But before going to the specifics of this article I would […]

Babylon.js, Dev, Web
Read More 2 Comments

How to improve your XAML controls to make them ...

October 11, 2016 Written by deltakosh
How to improve your XAML controls to make them more accessible

Since UWP Community Toolkit v1.1, we started encouraging developers to follow some simple guidances to make controls more accessible. As a developer, I did not consider accessibility like I should have. And most of the time it was more because I did not realize how simple it could be to at least provide some basic […]

UWP Community Toolkit
Read More 12 Comments

What’s new in Babylon.js 2.4

June 15, 2016 Written by deltakosh
What’s new in Babylon.js 2.4

Woot! What a version again! It seems to me that this is my state of mind for every version but, whaou! we put so much love again in this version. You can find the complete release notes here but I still would like to highlight a few features (Even if they all deserve some attention). […]

Babylon.js, Dev
Read More Leave a Comment

Adding smooth transitions when navigating in yo...

April 15, 2016 Written by deltakosh

Early this week, I published a new version of UrzaGatherer which added support to navigation transitions. You can see how it looks in this video:   I like these transitions because they really smooth out the user experience. You feel more comfortable using the app just thanks to these subtle animations. So let me explain […]

Dev, UWP
Read More 5 Comments

Going further with Babylon.js 2.3 advanced feat...

February 9, 2016 Written by deltakosh

We’ve just released Babylon.js 2.3 with the biggest set of features we ever shipped David (the other one) presented on his blog the demo we built with Michel Rousseau: The Sponza demo. This demo can really showcase what can be done on the web today regarding visual quality rendering (Even on low end devices). Among […]

Babylon.js, Dev
Read More Leave a Comment

Improve your website accessibility with Vorlon....

February 4, 2016 Written by deltakosh

To celebrate the recent publication of Vorlon.js 0.2.1. I’d like to talk about a feature we recently introduced to the Best Practices plugin: Accessibility Analysis. If you’re not familiar with Vorlon.js, I suggest you visit these pages first: · http://vorlonjs.io/#getting-started · https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/eternalcoding/2015/04/29/why-we-made-vorlon-js-and-how-to-use-it-to-debug-your-javascript-remotely/ A quick glance at the Best Practices plugin Before jumping into the main […]

Dev, Vorlon.js
Read More Leave a Comment

Hints for successfully managing an open-source ...

November 12, 2015 Written by deltakosh

Today I want to change things a bit: instead of covering a technical subject, I want to share with you what it means to run an open source project For more than two years, my friend David Rousset and I have led Babylon.js. We started the project after hearing that IE11 would support WebGL and […]

Misc.
Read More 2 Comments

Adding support for Canvas in ChakraBridge

October 26, 2015 Written by deltakosh

Last week, I announced the beginning of ChakraBridge: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/eternalcoding/archive/2015/10/21/using-javascript-frameworks-from-your-c-uwp-application.aspx One of the problem I mentioned was that the JavaScript framework that you want to use has to be independent of the DOM. But today, thanks to the great contribution of Koen Zwikstra (Developer of XAML Spy), I’m thrilled to announce that you can also use […]

Dev, Web
Read More 1 Comment

Using JavaScript frameworks from your C#/UWP ap...

October 21, 2015 Written by deltakosh

JavaScript has, without doubt, the most vibrant ecosystem out there. There are gazillions of new frameworks released every month (https://www.javascripting.com/). As a C# developer—even with a great, active C# community—you may sometimes find yourself a little bit jealous. What if we could bring the JavaScript language and ecosystem also into the C# world? What if […]

Dev, UWP
Read More 12 Comments
Older Entries